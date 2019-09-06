Now that everybody has had some time to think yesterday's insane news over, Nicki Minaj's fans are starting to go wild all over again. When the superstar rapper announced that she would be retiring from music to start a family with her rumored fiancé Kenneth Petty, nobody quite knew how to react. Earlier in the same day, the Queen had teased the arrival of her next album so how was she about to drop this bombshell on her loyal Barbs? Some believed that she may just be trying to promote her next album and keep her name in the news while others speculated that she had gotten pregnant with Petty's child. Now, a good portion of her fans has started to completely drag the convicted criminal for taking her away from the game and they're not exactly going easy on him.



When Minaj first revealed the identity of the man she was dating last year, there was a lot of backlash online. Petty spent time in prison for rape and other crimes, leading the rapper's fans to worry about her. Now that she's presumably starting a family with him, her supporters are understandably scared that she may be settling down with the wrong guy.

Social media exists so people can voice their opinions. This situation is just another example of that. Take a look at some of the most extreme reactions below pertaining to Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's partner.

