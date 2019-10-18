Nicki Minaj may be a retired rapper but she's still one of the most popular musicians in the entire world. We don't know the next time we'll be hearing her on record after she announced to the world that she would be halting her career to start a family with her boyfriend Kenny Petty. In a sit-down interview with E!, the rapper hinted to the world that she may be getting married in the next week. Before that though, she's making sure to show love to Fendi and everybody that supported her first collaboration with the luxury brand.

Taking to social media, the Queen Barb shared a flurry of images from her Fendi Prints On party, including shots of Eva Marcille, Paris Jackson, Reginae Carter, Alexis Skyy, and more. The moment made her emotional, asking her fans who was "cutting onions" and following up the remark with a motivational statement about her own personal beliefs.

"Want success. Don't want fame," advised Minaj to all of her followers. "Fame fades. Success can't. Y'all be wanting to be famous. Work hard. It's the WORK that will stand the test of time. Soon as they get the fame they don't want to work. They just wanna get praised. Praise is for God."

Nicki Minaj is understandably feeling herself after a successful venture into the world of fashion. Mark this down as another win for her.