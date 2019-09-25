If you thought that you were officially rid of Nicki Minaj, you were sadly mistaken. Earlier this month, the Queens-based superstar alerted her fans that she would be putting her career on hold so that she can start a family with her rumoured husband Kenny Petty. At the time, nobody was too sure about what to expect from the legendary rapper. Would she actually be sticking to her word and hanging up the microphone? It turns out that her retirement only lasted a few weeks because, already, she's announced her comeback effort.

Several moments ago, Nicki Minaj told the world that she will be featured on a new song by PnB Rock and Murda Beatz, previewing the hit on social media. "I swear, this is really my favorite song," says the vocalist at the beginning of the snippet. The cover art shows all three musicians decked out in their Fendi prints and, considering the track is titled after the luxury fashion brand, it makes sense.

As expected, the comments are overwhelmingly positive on Instagram with many of the Barbs saying that they never believed she was actually going away forever. Still, this seems a little odd. Why would Nicki announce her retirement only to return a few weeks afterwards with a new single? Is her break only beginning after this song? Do feature verses count? Everyone is a little confused right now.