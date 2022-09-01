mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video

Nicki Minaj drops off the sexy music video for "Super Freaky Girl," co-starring "Hunger Games" actor Alexander Ludwig.

Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist.

Today, she finally unveiled the new music video for the single. The pink-centric visuals are perfectly on-brand for Nicki as she adds her Barbie twist to the suburban white picket fence life. The music video also stars Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig, who serves as Nicki's muse.

Nicki's new single was packaged along with her latest hits like "Bussin" ft. Lil Baby and "We Goin Up" ft Fivio Foreign in her first greatest hits album, Queen Radio: Vol. 1.

Check out the new music video for Nicki's latest single above. 

