It looks like Nicki Minaj is still on pace to release her follow-up to Queen this year. The rapper came through with three singles over the past few months, including "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin" with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted "We Go Up."



On Tuesday, Nicki came through with the exciting announcement of her forthcoming single, "Freaky Girl." The rapper shared a swimsuit thirst trap to the 'Gram where she previewed the Rick James-sampled record. Nicki divulges her bedroom fantasies across the snippet. So far, Nicki hasn't unveiled an official release date for the single but it seems like it could be coming before the end of the month.

Fans have quickly noted how the upcoming record has similar vibes to 2014's "Anaconda," largely due to the familiar sample and explicit lyrics. In some ways, it does feel like a return to form for Nicki. She explained earlier this year that she was a bit more reluctant to dive into the overly sexual content in her music. The revelation came after Gunna reached out to her to appear on "P Power," but clearly she's gained more comfort in that creative zone recently.

"It was like, the moaning and groaning on the track," she explained. "To me, it felt like, do it or don't do it. So, I knew in order to get on the track, that I would have to be explicit and I would have to really kill it and be explicit and talk that real talk, and I wasn't ready. I just wasn't there."

Over the past few weeks, Nicki has reminded fans of her staying power following a handful of rare performances. The rapper appeared at Essence Fest at the beginning of the month before shutting down Wireless Festival in the UK this past weekend. So, it seems like we might be able to expect a new album from Nicki before the end of the year.