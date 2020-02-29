Nicki Minaj took her duties on the judging panel over at RuPaul's Drag Race very seriously, but the seasoned MC still took the time to bless us with a dope freestyle during the show's season 12 premiere. It was announced last month that the Queen would be making an appearance as a guest judge on the first episode of the iconic drag competition series' return, and on Friday night, we finally got to see her fulfill this role. It's clear that Nicki had a total blast evaluating the drag queens' performances, and she even got to give a little performance of her own. At one point during her judging gig, Nicki pulled up her Notes app and spit a pre-written freestyle to demonstrate for the girls the true meaning of "bars."

"First, I'm that b*tch, Imma only say it one time," Nicki began. "I body all these b*tches with just one rhyme/Chew 'em up, spit 'em out like it's gum time/Chinese bangs, ponytail, and a bun time/Fat ass, and my titties stay perky/Badass but I'm still a little quirky/American Express in my birky/If he got a real big D he can hurt me."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"Real rap we don't f*ck with facades," she continued. "Came from nothin' but I beat the odds/Pretty queen tings wit' young Nicki Minaj." To conclude her impressive run, Nicki shouted out her fellow judges surrounding her. "Queen RuPaul, Carson, and Michelle Visage." Let them know, Nicki!