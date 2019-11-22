A judge has sided with Nicki Minaj in her ongoing legal battle with Tracy Chapman. Chapman requested Nicki’s text message history with Funkmaster Flex but the judge denied the request. The recently wed Mrs. Petty is being accused in the lawsuit of using a Chapman sample without going through the proper channels.

According to The Blast, court documents said, ”Maraj’s deposition testimony made clear that she failed to produce many requested documents, including, but not limited to, (i) discoverable and responsive documents and correspondence maintained by her former manager, Gerald “Gee” Roberson (“Roberson”); and (ii) text messages with and a draft declaration sent to third-party Aston George Taylor, Jr. p/k/a Funkmaster Flex (“Taylor”).”



The judge, however, doesn't believe Nicki needs to turn over the records. The order from the judge states, "The Court also finds that Plaintiff has not shown a substantial need for the draft declarations. If a party may access information from other sources, substantial need is not shown.” Tracy Chapman can request the text message exchange between Funkmaster Flex and Minaj again but must take more steps before doing so.

These types of legal battles are par for the course in the music industry. They happen all of the time. Tracy Chapman says Nicki Minaj didn't have her permission to use her music and Nicki claims otherwise. Hopefully, this ongoing case will have a fair resolution.