Nicki Minaj has had a career unlike anyone else, and a recent Instagram post from Fatale director Deon Taylor has fans speculating that we may just see some of the rap star's biggest highlights played out in a forthcoming documentary or docuseries. As Uproxx reports, the Chicago native dropped off a telling Instagram post that has people talking about the possibilities of the project they're working on.

"Wait, everything just got different!!" Taylor captioned a selfie that sees him, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper, philanthropist Robert F. Smith, producer Roxanne Avent, and president of Quality Control, Brian Sher all smiling for the camera. "Wait till I tell you... I'm gone," the director concluded, followed by the eyes emoji and a row of flames.

Sher also posted the photo to his page, captioning it "here goes..." before tagging Minaj. While the posts don't give us a lot of direct information, it's enough for us to piece together that the Meet the Blacks creator and the mother of one have something major in store for us, and it wouldn't be a shocker to find out that it's the documentary/HBO docuseries that was "announced back in 2022."

The 39-year-old hasn't commented on the project on socials herself, but we would certainly love to see HBO tell her story in the same way they have for other industry legends like the late DMX and Juice Wrld in more recent releases.

In other news, the Trinidadian rapper has been making headlines for the gorgeous Gucci gifts that she surprised The Real Housewives of Potomac stars with – read more about that here.

[Via]