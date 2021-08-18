Fans of Nicki Minaj are speculating that the rapper is slowly preparing for some monumental revelation, and if that is the case, she is keeping her cards close to the chest. We've seen an influx of Nicki Minaj posts after the rapper delivered the re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. The album arrived with several new tracks including "Seeing Green" alongside Drake and Lil Wayne, and as Nicki continues to appear on songs with rising artists like Polo G and Bia, her Barbs have been theorizing that she has something big on the horizon.

Minaj has already told her fans that she's working on her next album, and while information about that record is non-existent at the moment, the rapper has delivered yet another photo dump of herself posing in what looks to be her backyard.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

"Burberry Plaid … u in dat [drip emoji] that I alrdy had," Minaj penned in the caption. If those words look familiar, it is because they are pulled from her verse on the remix to Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" that was released in October of last year.

In other Nicki news, the rapper is celebrating six Billboard Latin Music Award nominations for her "Tusa" collaboration with superstar Karol G. Check out Minaj's photo dump below.