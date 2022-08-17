The saga of Britney vs. K-Fed continues. The 40-year-old pop star has been targeted by her ex-husband Kevin Federline on social media, who has criticized her nude picture posts and exposed a video of an argument with her sons. Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to show support for Britney amid these attacks, as she clearly showed on an Amp Livestream last Tuesday.

It seems the "Starships" rapper is appalled by many of K-Fed's comments. He's said that Britney's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, aren't comfortable around her and dogged on her parenting style and high-profile antics. Nicki was quick to defend Britney in this situation and call out K-Fed's blatant cyberbullying.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f**king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” she exploded.



Britney Spears with ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2006 - Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment... And you think you not gonna have f**king karma from it? You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is gonna feel sorry for you?"

The 39-year-old rapper also called Spears "a Sagittarius woman" that "loves her kids more than life itself," referencing the free-spirited and courageous nature associated with that astrological sign.

"How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense?" Minaj continued. "When they look back, they’re going to be like, ‘Why? Why? Why? Why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know, c**k sucker... Leave her the f**k alone."

It seems K-Fed might be facing even more consequences for posting unapproved videos and pictures of Britney online. Her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, threatened legal action against him.

