Nicki Minaj is taking her latest resurgence to new levels by, as always, switching up her steez in ways that continuously leave us in awe. Behold the ever-changing Barbie's latest head-turning look, this time donning a head full of red.

After wow-ing the world as the featured guest on Meghan Trainor's new single and video called "Nice To Meet Ya," Nicki decided that she will not lift up off our necks anytime soon and will in fact keep hitting us with fresh styles that just confirm her Queen status even further. Dressed in a nude-colored dress to really make the red hair pop, Minaj was accompanied in the last pic (seen above) by her ride-or-die husband Kenneth Petty. With commenters like supermodel Winnie Harlow writing "Oh so you’re just gonna mad fi dem head now?! Gwah nuhh sis stressss dem," and singer Tinashe agreeing by simply throwing up fire emojis, it's safe to say that the masses approve of this new 'do right along with us.

As an added bonus, see Nicki Minaj's new red hair below with an added touch of camo: