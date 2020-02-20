One of the major storylines heading out of last night's Democratic Presidential Debate revolved around the brutal attack that Elizabeth Warren launched on Mike Bloomberg, and Nicki Minaj had something to say about it. The moment in question came when Warren referred to Bloomberg as a "billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians." An audible gasp was heard from the crowd after she said that, going on to tear him apart even further. "Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee with a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies." Nicki Minaj agrees that the Democratic Party will not come out victorious but it's not for the same reason as Warren outlined.

"The democrats will continue to beat up on eachother while y'all laugh & Trump will win again," wrote rapper Nicki Minaj in a since-deleted tweet. "Joke's on who? I respect the Dems that will not jeopardize the party by playing dirty. Obama never did that. Pay attention."

Some artists are afraid to voice their political opinions for fear of getting backlash. At this point, anything Minaj does will be spoken about by her fans and her haters, so she felt like taking a stand was necessary. She previously voiced her support for Hillary Clinton, according to Complex, before stating in an interview that she wished rap music featured "less politics" moving forward.

What do you make of Minaj's statement?