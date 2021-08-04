There are few billionaires in the world and Rihanna just became one of them. Earlier today, Forbes reported that Rihanna officially became a billionaire, thanks to her Fenty empire. It isn't all that surprising considering that Rihanna's inched closer to the billion-dollar line with every passing year.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While many of her fans flooded her comment section and mentions congratulating her on the milestone, Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram page where she offered a massive congratulations to Rihanna. Nicki shared a screenshot of a tweet that read, "Rihanna is officially a billionaire. Her net worth is an estimated $1.7 billion making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second to Oprah as the richest female entertainer."

"a BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there- Little Bajan bih w/ green [eyes] - dat bag is a different size," Nicki wrote on her Instagram story alongside the screenshot, adding #IfthisDontInspireYou.

Just before news of Rihanna's net worth emerged, she was already making another major play with the Fenty brand. She announced last month that Fenty perfume was on the way.

You gotta commend Rihanna for all of the bags she's secured in the past few years. However, fans are still dying to hear R9 -- an album that not even her label has received any updates on.

Do you think R9 is ever dropping? Let us know in the comments. Check out Nicki Minaj's post below.