There have been murmurs that these two were cooking up something new in the studio and now it has been confirmed that a Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby collaboration is on the way. Fans have been awaiting news about new music from Minaj for some time. The last time the Rap icon released an album was back in 2018 when she delivered Queen, but there haven't been regular updates regarding Nicki's next project.

Her Barbz haven't been without releases, as Minaj has appeared on "Yikes," "Trollz," "Seeing Green," "Boyz," "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)," and much more.

Over on Instagram, Nicki Minaj lit a fire under her fans after she uploaded a photo of herself and Lil Baby.

"DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM," she wrote in the caption. "BABY X BARBIE [unicorn emoji][pink bow emoji][fingers crossed emoji]. PINK FRIDAY [fire emoji] FEB 4 [tongue emoji][blue box with arrow pointing up emoji][sideways crying laughing emoji]."

Last month, as friends and fans around the world chimed in to wish Minaj a happy birthday, Lil Baby offered up his celebratory message, as well. Minaj responded to the well wishes by responding, "One of the future greats @lilbaby thx." This should be a collaboration that takes over the charts, so we'll keep you posted on the release when it arrives next Friday.