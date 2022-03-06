The queen has spoken. In the past, Nicki Minaj has been known to dish about the intimate details of her sex life on Twitter, and this weekend, she found herself partaking once again, this time sparking a discussion about whether it's a good idea for women to fake orgasms or not.

Upon seeing a post from another account that says, "I faked so many orgasms... It's not even funny," the mother of one wrote back, "I HAVE never and WILL never understand why women do this. How will your partner learn how to make [you] feel good if you aren't honest with him?"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"A bitch like me used to give a grace period. After that, you gettin cussed out every time. They figure it out REAL QUICK! Either dat or [peace]," she went on, explaining her tactics to ensure she gets what she wants in the bedroom.

In another post, the "Starships" hitmaker continued her rant, saying, "I wish I WOULD be sittin there moaning and groaning when I actually wanna punch dis dummy right in his fkn head top."

When a fan asked Mama Minaj "What if they cum too quick?" she advised them, "Cum quick = go quick. Bye sir. Unless they can go two rounds after. I'll excuse the first round cuz I know you excited boo."

It was just a few weeks ago that the 39-year-old Trinidadian was clowned by Twitter for telling her 24.2 million followers about the backshots her and her husband Kenneth Petty did to her latest single, "Bussin" – read more about that here, and see what social media had to say about Nicki Minaj's thoughts on fake orgasms below.