Even though Nicki Minaj isn't slated to perform at Rolling Loud this year, plenty of artists appear to be channeling the Beam Me Up Scotty artist's energy in Miami over the past couple of days. Flo Milli's on-stage and off-stage looks throughout this weekend have been giving "Black Barbie" vibes, and Young Thug seems to have followed Nicki's Pinkprint by hitting Rolling Loud in a vibrant all-pink ensemble that literally stretches from his head to his toes.

In addition to sporting a pair of sparkling hot pink pants and a giant pink puffer jacket, Thug also notably dyed his hair pink for the occasion as well, and upon seeing Thug's new look, Nicki Minaj hit the 'Gram to give her frequent collaborator some props.

The "Whole Lotta Money" rapper shared a photo of Thug sitting in a car while still donning his Rolling Loud performance outfit, and she commended his dedication to his all-pink outfit by writing, "Listennnnn. this. is. dat. mtfhfkn. gas. right. TF. here. chile. wtf. [pink ribbon emoji] [pink hearts emoji] [fire emoji]."

While the pink aesthetic was definitely a sight to see, Young Thug also announced his upcoming album Punk and played an early preview of one of its songs, titled "TikTok." With her interest in Thug's new pink aesthetic, perhaps fans will get the opportunity to hear Nicki Minaj and Young Thug reunite on wax on Young Thug's sophomore album Punk.