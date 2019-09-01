August 31st marks the day that the island nation of Trinidad & Tobago gained its independence from Great Britain, and as the country celebrates 57 years of independence, one of its most famous natives took to social media to commemorate the occasion.

Uploading clips from her "Pound The Alarm" music video, Nicki Minaj shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate her roots.

"Happy Independence Day to my beautiful country," she penned in a caption attached to screenshots of her "Pound The Alarm" music video. "The home of carnival. #Trinidad Island gurls run it‼️[...] I was given permission to recreate carnival for this video & it was one of the best experiences ever. Trinidad, I’ll be seeing you sooner than you think. God bless my country. Sweet sweet T&T. LOVE YOU"

She would follow it up with a full IGTV upload of the 2012 music video, adding that the luxurious creation was the result of an era in which Burdman made a habit of saying, "Give Barbie whatever she want."

While many know Nicki to hail from South Jamaica Queens, she spent the first five years of her life in Trinidad and Tobago, orimarily girwing up with her grandmother in the Saint James district of the country's Port Of Spain capital.