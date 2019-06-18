Every since Nicki Minaj teased "Megatron," fans have been impatiently waiting for her to drop new music. "My name is #Megatron," Minaj tweeted on Monday. "What’s your #TronName? I’ll shout out some of my faves on #QueenRadio this Friday." The Barbz swarmed her with their new names, all fitted to help increase the hype around her next single. Days ago, Minaj also shared behind-the-scenes clips and images of her next music video—and things looked as if they were getting a little steamy.

One series of photos showed the rapper in a red room with a man as they were filming a sexually-charged scene. Matching with the red light theme of those photos was Blac Chyna who, on Monday, dropped a few images of herself on a similar looking set and captioned one photo with the word "Megatron." This left many fans to wonder whether or not Chyna had linked with Minaj for the video, but before the rumors spun too far out of control, Minaj made it clear that her video would roll on sans Chyna.

"Chyna isn't in the MEGATRON video," Minaj wrote on Instagram. "She was just showing love, which I greatly appreciate. Congrats on the new show mama!" The rapper sent out kissing emojis before ending her message by saying she may have Chyna as a guest on Queen Radio this Friday.