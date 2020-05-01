We may be quarantined, but this is shaping up to be quite a time for hip hop fans. We already received Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's remix to "Savage," Drake is dropping his Dark Lane Demo Tapes this evening, and Nicki Minaj has hopped on the remix to Doja Cat's "Say So." Fans are excited about the latter and have taken to social media to share the version of Nicki and Doja's collaboration that has been making the rounds online.



"Say So Remix is out in some countries and it looks like Nicki Minaj is already credited," the fan account wrote. "OMG!!!! y'all e gotta get this number one, if we let this slip I'll never let this go!!! SONG OUT MIDNIGHT!!!" Nicki was made aware of the post, and she slid in the comments to say that the song people are listening to now isn't what will be released later this evening.

"This isn't the official version," said Nicki. "New one drops soon with diff rap & diff beat." She reiterated her point again. "Correct one drops tonight. Diff rap. Diff beat." We'll just have to wait to hear what these two have cooked up. Check it out below.