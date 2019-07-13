Some fans just won't let artists be great. Nicki Minaj's beef with Cardi B may have reached a pivotal point when things became physical at a New York Fashion Week event last year, but all has been quiet between the two top-selling rappers. Yet, because they aren't taking subliminal shots at one another every other minute, their fans continue to pit the two women against each other.

Recently, Nicki shared a montage of past clips of herself paying homage to women rappers who helped pave the way in the entertainment industry. There has been a long-standing argument that Nicki doesn't give respect to those who came before her, but her video proved that she repeated gave shout outs to artists like Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Foxy Brown. She also highlighted current female artists on the rise and unsigned emcees.

Jermaine Dupri has recently ruffled a few feathers among female hip hop artists when he made a statement claiming that in the current state of rap, the women all sound the same and are just strippers rapping. He's received backlash and Cardi B came forward to call out both fans and blogs who don't give female artists enough shine.

"Nicki would never," a Cardi fan tweeted, insinuating that Nicki wouldn't take the time to acknowledge her fellow talented women in the rap game. "I'm so here for Cardi supporting these women in the industry. Y'all love to act like the only female MCs are the ones taking off they clothes. There is a diversity of artists out there. You just have to be willing to find them and then support them!"

Nicki made time to clap back and let the person know that they missed the memo. "Clown tingz," she wrote. "Keep my d*ck out y’all mouth. 6 days ago NICKI started posting DIFF FEMALE RAPPERS ON HER PAGE. Btchs who write raps & respect an authentic come up. Yesterday y’all started this clown convo. Don’t fkn mention me. I’m the fkng GOAT. anybody who don’t know that 🖕🏽."