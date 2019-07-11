As a woman in the rap game, Nicki Minaj has had to leap over seemingly insurmountable obstacles on her way to the throne. She's been at the top of her game for so many years and we're excited to see where this next chapter leads her. "Megatron" marked the beginning of a new era for Minaj and as we wait for more tunes from the Queen, she's presently getting a few weird looks because of the story she shared as support for A$AP Rocky, who is currently behind bars in Sweden.

Many of Flacko's peers in the community have been posting their own messages for the New York-based talent, signing a petition to free him as soon as possible. He is currently being held in police custody for his role in an assault that was caught on video. Apparently, the conditions of the jail he's in are ridiculously bad. Nicki Minaj tried to relate to the situation with her own story about almost getting locked up in Jamaica but some fans are calling BS on her claims.

"I performed in Jamaica before & when i got off the stage I was surrounded by police with guns drawn. They were ready 2 take me to jail b/c they said I forgot to bleep a couple curses," wrote the superstar on her social pages. Commenters weren't quite sure how that even related to Rocky's issue though.

"I was backstage. No guns were drawn," replied one person while others disputed Nicki's claims that women have no rights in Jamaica. "This doesn't make any sense," tweeted another fan who pointed out that Nicki said she "fell in love" with Jamaica on Twitter after that exact performance. Others just want to know why she's even bringing this up when she's trying to support A$AP Rocky. Nevertheless, this is just another case of Nicki earning backlash for something she never intended on.

[via]