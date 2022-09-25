The past few months have been exceptionally great for Nicki Minaj. From dropping singles to being honored at award shows, the mother of one has managed to remain relevant for more than a decade. Of course, her hard work comes with accomplishments, and she boasted about her most recent one on social media.

Earlier today (September 25), Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, retweeted a post about her new earnings. The original tweet, written by Chart Data, stated, "[Nicki Minaj] becomes the first female rapper to earn a milestone ten #1 hits at US Rhythmic Radio." The 39-year-old quoted the statement with three emojis: champagne glasses toasting, a winking face, and an emoticon celebrating.

This achievement comes shortly after the rapper delivered a Rolling Loud performance so stellar that it caused her to trend online. While on stage on Friday, September 23, Nicki performed many old hits before bringing out a few esteemed artists to accompany her like Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, Fivio Foreign, and G Herbo.

Besides her star-studded set, the Harajuku Barbie was also a hot topic for other reasons. Video footage captured a fan in the audience attempting to snag a piece of Nicki's long, black hair. The fan's attempt was apparently successful, as internet users found a listing selling her strands for thousands of dollars.

The description for the pieces read, "Nicki Minaj's hair from Rolling Loud '22," and was priced at a whopping $12,200. As of now, the hair has 21 bids.