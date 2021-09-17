It has been a story that has trended for days, and it does not look like Nicki Minaj's battle with pro-vaxxers is slowing down anytime soon. The Rap icon has been in the middle of a social media war after being accused of spreading misinformation about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. This has somehow snowballed into accusations that Nicki is being silenced for not being vaccinated and questioning the vaccine, and now Don Lemon seemingly addressed the controversy on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time.

"The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believed his big lie," said Lemon. "The people who are not getting vaccines, who are believing the lies on the internet instead of science, it's time to start shaming them or leave them behind because they are keeping the majority of Americans behind," Lemon said on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday night.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"The people talking about, 'I don't know what's in the shot,'" he continued. "You know what they get shots in nowadays? In their rear ends, they're getting shots to make it bigger. They're getting shots in their face. They don't know what's in Botox... You don't have to listen to a minority of people who are being harmful to the greater good and who are not acting on logic, reason, and science."

Nicki took to her Instagram Story to target Lemon and some believe she was speaking about his sexuality in her opening line. "Now if I start discussing what you get in YOUR rear end, I'd be wrong right?" she stated. "If you're ever discussing facts with a person who's telling you how to buy, or get smthng & you go 'ok cool, tell me more about it' and they start insulting you, RUN."

She once again rehashed her "Uncle Tomiana" insult and suggested that she is being demonized for "asking questions" about the vaccine. "I'm stuck in a fkng Will Ferrell movie," Minaj added before making another joke about Lemon's "rear end" remark. "He couldn't wait to deliver that line. He rehearsed it all night. Def has a little d*ck. Mad cuz the shot couldn't fix THAT. 3-4 inches max."

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj's fans have been protesting outside of the Center of Disease Control's headquarters with picket signs. Check it out below.



Instagram