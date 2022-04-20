It isn't always when Rap icons take to social media to issue a call to other artists. Nicki Minaj has been lighting up social media today after she shared the visual to her Fivio Foreign-assisted single "We Go Up," and now, her inbox must be stacked to the heavens following a tweet that quickly went viral.

Usually, fans wait to see who an artist has lined up for a remix and don't know the vetting process for the added talent, but Minaj plainly stated that she wants any interested rappers to drop her a line.

"Going once Going twice Are there any 'rappers' that would like a verse on the WGU remix?" Minaj asked on Twitter. "The instrumental is on iTunes. F*ck it up & send it to me. [shrug emoji] that’s WTF EYEEEEEEE [eye emoji] USED TO DO [eye emoji] but that is I and I am him. Slim THICK wit da tilted brim. [hate emoji][tongue emoji] #WeGoUpVideo out now [alarm emoji]."

We're not sure if Erica Banks will be submitting her verse for the remix, especially after she created a stir during a recent interview. She said that she reached out to Minaj for a collaboration but was disappointed because it seemed as if "she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can't rap."

The backlash Banks received was swift while the public defended both Minaj and her choice of collaborators. Check out a few highlights below.