Nicki Minaj has been battling it out with Maher Jridi, her former stylist, for months now. Maher worked with Nicki on a handful of her music videos such as "Make Love," "You Da Baddest" and "Swalla." He provided luxurious clothes for her to wear from a third party company and when they weren't returned, he sued the rapper.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Maher wants Nicki to cough up $72,000 to cover the bill for the lost clothes and other fees. After Nicki has defended her name and innocence countless times in the case, she's seemingly reached the breaking point since The Blast reports that the "Ganja Burn" rapper has requested a New York judge to close the lawsuit. Nicki believes that her evidence and her testimony proves her innocence. Nicki previously accused Maher of revealing documents in the case that would "embarrass or otherwise damage her."

Maher responded, calling Nicki out for allegedly using her status to dodge legal matters. “Rather than provide the appropriate factual showing for entitlement to the relief she seeks, Defendant simply asks for special treatment by virtue of her celebrity status," he wrote. A judge has yet to decide on Nicki's request to have the case closed.