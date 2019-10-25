This time last week, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty were finalizing their humble wedding ceremony. On Monday, the rapper slyly shared with fans that she tied the knot with Kenneth and since that time, very few details have emerged about the moment the couple decided to exchange vows. Nicki shared a brief clip on social media that showed Bride and Groom baseball caps, a look that many believed wasn't fancy enough for the Queen star.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It's rumored that The Pettys will have a more lavish ceremony at a later date, but TMZ reports that although they kept things simple for their recent nuptials, Nicki made sure her pastor officiated the event. The outlet states that Pastor Lydia Woodson-Sloley from Brooklyn of the Life in Its Poetic Form Christian Ministries was asked to make her way to Los Angeles to wed the couple. Nicki has previously spoken about Pastor Lydia, most notably during her 2015 MTV Video Music Awards appearance when she was on stage accepting the Best Hip-Hop Video win for "Anaconda."

"You know who I want to thank tonight? My pastor Lydia. I love you so much," Nicki said, before calling out Miley Cyrus over their prior spat. "And now, back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley what's good?" Nice transition. Check out Nicki's previous Instagram post praising her pastor below.