Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, & Normani Deliver "Bad To You" From The "Charlie's Angels" Soundtrack

Erika Marie
November 01, 2019 04:14
Bad To You
Nicki Minaj, Normani & Ariana Grande

The film hits theaters on November 15.


We can add another single to the long list of collaborations between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. The rapper and pop princess have joined forces on tracks including their hit "Bang Bang" along with "Bed, "Side to Side," and "The Light is Coming." However, this time they add rising star Normani whose recent break out single "Motivation"—co-written by Ariana—stormed the airwaves.

The trio's track "Bad To You" is featured on the soundtrack to the forthcoming film, Charlie's Angels. This latest remake is slated for a November 15 release and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The soundtrack is packed with notable artists including Chaka Khan, Lana Del Rey, Kash Doll, Stefflon Don, Miley Cyrus, and many more. Check out "Bad To You" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you only nice when I get bad, boy? Psha
Get back on your job like you employed, boy, psha
You know that I'm saucy, got that sauce, soy, psha
I ain't 'bout to stay up on this merry-go-round and round

