We've all been bombarded with Nicki Minaj soundbites now that the rapper has sat down for an in-depth discussion with Joe Budden. The interview has been picked apart for the better part of the day, and we're back with another highlight from the interview. Minaj's Fendi partnership was extremely lucrative for the Rap icon and the luxury brand, and Nicki told Budden that just prior to the deal, she approached Kanye West about a potential Yeezy partnership.

“‘Chun-Li’ said ‘Fendi prints on’ and that changed everything,” said Minaj. “Once ‘Chun-Li’ came out and I said ‘Fendi prints on,’ all the girls started posting and saying ‘Fendi prints on,’ so Fendi gave me a deal.”



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

Although she approached West about a fashion collaboration, things never materialized because Ye had some concerns.

“He was like, ‘Well, if I did something with you, I think my wife probably wouldn’t love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead. If I was doing a female version of the Yeezys or whatever, it probably should go to my wife,'" said Nicki. She took it all in stride but did offer a few more thoughts.

“Kanye was very vocal about the fashion industry not letting him in at one time, so if a Black female who you know has just shown herself to be sellable in that space," she added. "I come to you as a Black man that I look up to, I’m doing that because you inspired me, because you said the fashion industry didn’t want to let us in even though we’re so influential.”

However, Minaj admitted that she is unaware if Kim actually took issue with the possibility, but hearing West say it may be a problem was enough for her to let it go. If you haven't already, check out the interview between Budden and Nicki Minaj below.