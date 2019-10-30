Last Tuesday, we discovered that Nicki Minaj got married to Kenneth Petty on the low. She posted a clip on Instagram that confirmed she officially became Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty on 10/21/19. Nicki spent most of 2019 hinting that it was only a matter of time before she tied the knot with her childhood friend. Now that they have had their modest wedding, Nicki's mother is ready for her to start delivering grandchildren. However, the rapper made clear that she "ain't pushing out his babies til he buy da rock."

According to New York jewelry boutique, Rafaello & Co., the rock has been bought. Up-close footage of the His & Hers rings has been shared on Rafaello & Co's Instagram page and they're stunning. One consists of a massive center stone, while the other is made up of five diamond-encrusted bands. A video shows that the rings were housed in a box that has a built-in digital photo frame, displaying a slideshow of the couple. The jeweler's posts were accompanied by the following message: "Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both."

