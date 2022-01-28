Just as one lawsuit against Nicki Minaj was dismissed, another has reportedly surfaced. Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been embroiled in legal drama with Jennifer Hough, the woman who was allegedly raped by Petty back in the 1990s. Petty served a four-year sentence in connection to that case, and recently, Hough sued him and Minaj after alleging they harassed and attempted to intimidate her. The suit was recently dismissed, but Hough's attorney reportedly vowed to refile at a later date.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (January 27), TMZ reportedly and Minaj and Petty have been hit with another lawsuit after a security guard claimed Petty attacked him back in 2019.

The outlet stated that Thomas Weidenmuller penned in court documents that he was working as a security guard at one of Minaj's concerts back in 2019. The show took place in Germany and Weidenmuller alleged that during the set, a male fan was allowed to make his way to the stage. This allegedly angered the couple, as Weidenmuller claimed Minaj yelled at a security guard who is a woman, calling her a "f*cking b*tch." That guard was reportedly crying following the altercation, so Weidenmuller stated he attempted to address the situation directly with Minaj.

According to the suit, Nicki screamed at him too, saying, "Who do you think you are?" ... and allegedly threw her shoe at him. He says her aim was off, and he escaped unscathed. However, he claims he was later called back to Nicki's room for another discussion ... and while she ripped into him again, Kenneth allegedly came outta nowhere and punched him square in the face, breaking his jaw.

Weidenmuller reportedly said that his recovery has been extensive and included "8 surgeries to fix his jaw" and "has 5 plates in his face and will need an additional 6 operations to get right." It is unclear how much Weidenmuller is seeking in damages, but he reportedly wants Minaj and Petty to foot the bill for his medical expenses.

[via]