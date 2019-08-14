So, a lot went down on Monday on Queen Radio's fifteenth episode - so much that its host, Nicki Minaj, felt the need to share a recap of its highlights on her Instagram page. In honor of the show's one year anniversary, Beats 1 showed their gratitude to Nicki for bringing in so many listeners with her antics by making the studio an all-pink wonderland, including pink balloons, flowers, champagne bottles and cake.

The recap mostly focuses the more joyful moments of Monday's program, rather than the drama that made all the headlines. Aside from the video's snippet of Nicki's ruthless dragging of Joe Budden that peaked listeners' interest, the Insta vid is primarily celebratory. Perhaps there was nothing left to be said, since Nicki and Joe hashed it out both on Queen Radio and The Joe Budden Podcast.

However, Nicki did briefly address the Joe incident in the caption when informing curious fans that her soon-to-be husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, was not in the room for the fiasco. She insinuated that Joe was fortunate that this was the case when writing, "that was nothing but God! 🤣😂😂😂 sometimes u gotta ask the ghetto to leave for a few mins 😩". Nicki mentioned in the Monday episode that she will no longer be addressing men and will instead be letting her husband handle the situation if any men choose to try her again.

After the footage of The Queen calling out Joe for "never admitting when [he's] wrong", it shows her other guest on the program, entertainer and LGBTQ activist, TS Madison. Nicki is also seen rapping along to the freestyle by the winner of the #MegatronChallenge contest. $avannah Hannah - whose "Megatron" remix has garnered 7000 plays on SoundCloud already - won the first place, $10,000 prize. Nicki announced in July that the contest winner would also be signed to her record label that is in the works, but more word on this has not be shared.