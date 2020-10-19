mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj & Eminem Were Deranged Equals On "Roman's Revenge"

Mitch Findlay
October 19, 2020 15:35
3.2K Views
356
12
2010 Cash Money Records2010 Cash Money Records
2010 Cash Money Records

Roman's Revenge
Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
hottttt
74% (28)
Rate
Audience Rating
19 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

It feels like only yesterday that Nicki Minaj and Eminem were trading twisted maniacal fantasies on "Roman's Revenge."


One of the most impressive qualities about Nicki Minaj is her ability to hold her own with damn near every elite lyricist in the game, often turning in scene-stealing performances in the process. Nowhere was that more evident than on "Roman's Revenge," a deranged duet between two minds eager to indulge in depravity. Here, the alter-egos are granted unsupervised room to play, and both Nicki's Roman and Eminem's Slim Shady waste little time in opening the floodgates.

Over a frantic instrumental from Swizz Beatz, Nicki sets things off with a dominant opening verse. "I'm startin' to feel like a dungeon dragon," she snarls, her intensity palpable. "Look at my show footage, how these girls be spazzin', so fuck I look like gettin' back to a has-been?" Eminem has no intention of being outdone, or at the very minimum, outcrazied. "I ain't into S&M, but my whip's off the chain, a little drop of candy paint drips off the frame," he spits. "Twisted-ass mind, got a pretzel for a brain / an eraser for a head, fuckin' pencil for a frame."

As the first of two collaborations between Minaj and Em, it's certainly interesting to hear how their styles blend together. Especially given how different "Roman's Revenge" is from the remainder of Pink Friday, tonally speaking. Do you feel like this one has aged well enough to be deemed a classic? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now I'ma wrap your coffin with a bow
"Nicki, she's just mad 'cause you took the spot"
Word, that bitch mad 'cause I took the spot?
Well, bitch, if you ain't shittin', then get off the pot
Got some n***as out in Brooklyn that'll off your top

Nicki Minaj
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  35  6
  12
  3.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nicki Minaj Eminem throwback pink friday
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nicki Minaj & Eminem Were Deranged Equals On "Roman's Revenge"
356
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject