Lil Wayne is inarguably one of the greatest rappers of all time. He's one of hip-hop's defining voices over the last two decades and his contemporaries are sure to always send love whenever the opportunity presents itself. As he celebrates his latest career milestone after reaching over one billion streams on his magnum opus, his sixth studio album Tha Carter III, some of the rapper's biggest fans are enjoying this moment with him.

Taking a moment to appreciate all of the love his album has gotten over the years, Lil Wayne was appreciative of all the support he's been blessed with. "A Billi A Billi A Billi," he wrote on Instagram. "Shoutout @spotify and @rapcaviar. And most importantly shoutout every last one of y’all that listened, streamed, and still bump it till this day!! #IAintShitWithoutYou."



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In the comments, Weezy fans preached that this is likely one of the best albums ever created, singing Tunechi's praises from the rooftops. Some of his peers, including Nicki Minaj, whose career he helped to launch, and DaBaby, congratulated the living legend on this honor. Nicki posted a singular heart emoji, while DaBaby called Wayne the GOAT with an emoji.

Have you listened to Tha Carter III recently? Take a minute to absorb some of Lil Wayne's creativity and greatness with a spin today. Congratulations on such a monumental achievement!



