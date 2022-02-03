All is well between Nicki Minaj and City Girls despite her recent comments regarding why she decided not to work with the Rap duo. Years ago, leaked audio surfaced that allegedly showed the City Girls dissing both Minaj and Cardi B, in addition to other reported mentions they had about Nicki, but the Florida pair held out hope that one day they would secure a collaboration with the Barbz icon. Nicki has remained hush-hush about the mention but we previously reported on her recent interview where she detailed why she has held out on working with Yung Miami and JT.

"What I will say is that a few years ago, I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at that time. I asked someone about them," Nicki explained. "I was thinking about jumping on a record. One of their records that was out at the time."



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

"Then, social media happened with when people will say things about someone, like an artist," she continued. "Whether they tweet it or say it. Or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview or something like that."

After Minaj's quote went viral, it seems that she had a talk with the City Girls and any misunderstanding has been put to bed.

"Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let's move on & make new memories y'all. [unicorn emoji]," Minaj tweeted. JT replied, "Sag sister! [red heart emoji] thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen...love you!" Of course, fans want that collab to happen sooner than later.

Check it out below.