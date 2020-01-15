The last decade of female rap has been absolutely dominated by Nicki Minaj, who has affectionately referred to herself as the Queen. There is no denying that point. With limited competition standing in her way, the New York rapper hustled to the top and remained there because of her outstanding ability to write punch-line bars, catchy flows, and hard-hitting similes. Her personality shines through on every track she hits. In recent years, we've witnessed an influx of talented female rappers entering the game, with Cardi B leading the charge. A bunch of potential superstars are bubbling right now but Cardi B has rightfully earned her place in hip-hop history and, this weekend, she will permanently be celebrated as a pioneer alongside her longtime nemesis Nicki Minaj.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

This summer, temporary pop-up exhibits in Los Angeles celebrated the success of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Needing an estrogen-fueled flare in the popular Atlanta Trap Music Museum, those stations will become permanent over the weekend according to an announcement via AJC. Krystal Gardner, the general manager of the museum which was brought to life by T.I. two years ago, noted that she has been looking for ways to have more women involved in the space and this was the perfect decision for them to make.

If you're in the area, this will definitely be worth a visit. Check out the photos above and below to get a sneak peek into what was displayed over the summer.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images