Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty might have ceremoniously tied the knot last week but they're not getting ready to have any children... yet. Right now, the paperwork portion of their marriage is complete but Minaj is still waiting on her wedding ring. Once she plans out the elaborate celebration that she teased earlier this week, we're sure babies will be a topic of conversation in the Petty household. Until then though, she's holding off.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The superstar rapper retired this year to put more of a focus on her family life, building a future with her childhood friend Petty and potentially re-entering the game at a later date. There have been pregnancy rumors surrounding the recording artist for much of this year but she's dispelling those, updating her Instagram story and telling everyone that until she gets that diamond, she ain't pushing out no kids.

"Ain't pushin out his babies til he buy da [diamond emoji,]" wrote Nicki Minaj on social media. The post is picking up a lot of traction, getting reposted on fan pages across the country. Perhaps her work with Kanye West on Jesus Is King influenced her to get more in touch with her faith. After all, he did admit that he asked his collaborators to not engage in premarital sex during the completion of the album. Do you think Minaj is making a smart choice?