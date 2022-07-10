Pregnancy seems to be in the air this season, though it remains unclear if Nicki Minaj has been bitten by the baby bug.

On Saturday, July 9th, the "Starships" singer hopped on Instagram Live while in London for a late-night chat, specifically pressing viewers to send in requests for songs that they want to hear during her Wireless Festival stage set on Sunday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As the responses flew in, Minaj couldn't help but notice a nosey inquiry from a viewer. "Am I pregnant?" she said, her eyes lighting up.

"Oh, I did mean to tweet this: 'I'm not fat, y'all, I'm pregnant," she said, causing instant mass hysteria at the unexpected (and completely nonchalant) pregnant announcement from the Queen of Rap.

Minaj continued on her Live as if she hadn't just dropped a bomb when she suddenly backtracked and corrected herself. "Oh wait," she began. "Did I say it wrong? I'm sorry, I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, 'I'm not pregnant, I'm fat.'"

The Pink Print hitmaker then gave a hearty laugh, signalling that she was only trolling, though we didn't exactly get a clear answer from her regarding the baby number two rumours.





While the world waits to find out if Minaj begins sporting a baby bump in the coming weeks, the rap star has been focused on her family of three, even dropping off some family photos with Kenneth Petty and their young son after her husband was sentenced in his sex offender case earlier this week – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

