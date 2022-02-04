She's been on the virtual interview circuit over the last week and Nicki Minajs fans can't get enough. As she readies her new single with Lil Baby, Minaj has been making appearances from one platform to the next. We've reported on the Rap icon speaking about her forthcoming album, her rejecting a feature on Gunna's "P Power," and why she previously opted to not work with the City Girls. This time, a clip of her interview with Hot 106 has gone viral after Minaj spoke about Kanye West not releasing New Body."

The track was reportedly supposed to make an appearance on Yandhi, Ye's phantom ninth album that has never seen the light of day. However, "New Body" leaked online and was not only a fan favorite but was a viral sensation on TikTok.

"I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually,” Minaj said. “The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So, what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life, right, only to then go on the internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs.”

“Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day," Minaj continued. "But, it didn’t, so, it wasn’t meant to be. Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away.” She added that the "ship has sailed" for the record and fans should enjoy it as they've heard it.

Do you think Ye made the right decision in not releasing "New Body"?