The feud between Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim goes back years and it doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon. Both legendary female rappers have been at each other's throats and the most recent development in their beef comes this week because of a few cryptic tweets that Minaj sent out from her account. The Queens native is no stranger to throwing shade in unconventional ways. This time, some fans think she outdid herself by writing in chat acronyms and sending sharp subs in Kim's direction.

Kim's fans are accusing Nicki of snapping at the iconic rapper's album sales after she sent out a series of confusing tweets. The Queen Bee reportedly suffered poor sales on her last effort, failing to even hit the Billboard 200. It is being said that, in total, the project moved less than 1,000 units in the United States. As reported by CapitalXtra and other sources, the fans are pointing to two different messages from Nicki to prove that she's coming for Kim again.

While Nicki has not (and probably will not) confirm that the tweets are about her longstanding rival, the fans believe that her "Ikyfl" and "Btch I-" posts tell the whole truth. The former is an acronym for "I know you're fucking lying."

Nothing in the messages spells this out clearly but the fans interpreted them as such. What do you think?

