Nickelodeon has been on a roll when it comes to their reboots. So far the network has announced revivals of It's All That, Blue’s Clues and Spongebob Squarepants and now they're coming through to bring back the hit 90s show Are You Afraid Of The Dark. The original show kickstarted the careers of many familiar faces such as Ryan Gosling, Elisha Cuthbert, JoAnna Garcia and more.

As for the new cast, get ready to familiarize yourself with Sam Ashe Arnold from Netflix‘s Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever, Miya Cech of Rim of the World, Tamara Smart of Artemis Fowl, Jeremy Taylor from It, Lyliana Wray from Black-ish, and newcomer Rafael Casal. The rebooted miniseries will return this October and will continue to follow “an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.”

The series reboot was supposed to be followed by a theatrical release but such plans got canceled. “That’s one of those things I’m no longer a part of,” screenwriter Gary Dauberman previously stated. “I just had a different vision to make it and thought it best to part ways. It’s unfortunate but as you said, that’s sometimes how it goes.”