We recently reported on a new, viral SpongeBob SquarePants meme which can be found all across social media. The meme itself ties the beloved cartoon to a set of differing international environments which is usually coupled with music and a caption. The viral meme has brought fans to use their most creative input on the latter and served as quite a comical experience. And ironically, new reports just shared that Nickelodeon is working on a prequel series to SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.

According to Deadline, a prequel series entitled Kamp Koral is in the works. In comparison to the classic 2D cartoon, this new addition to the franchise will be a CG-animated series. Herein, we will find a 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and revisit his summer at a sleepaway camp. The show will involve SpongeBob and his pals "building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral." Kamp Koral marks the first project to obtain the green light since Nickelodeon's new president Brian Robbins stepped in. The executive previously shared his want to make numerous spinoff projects out of the franchise. The production for the prequel series is scheduled to begin this month at Nickelodeon's facilities in Burbank.

