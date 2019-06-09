Whether you're a parent, child, or literally any living and/or breathing being on this earth, then you've probably been subject to the horror that is the popular song "Baby Shark" this past year. Though the hype has now died down a little, the kid's tune was once an inescapable reality that we all pretty much had to accept we'd be hearing at any point throughout our day. With celebrities like Travis Scott turning up to the hit at both justifiable events - such as his daughter, Stormi's 1st birthday - and questionable settings alike; as well as Texas Rangers player Elvis Andrus using the song as his walk-up tune, it seemed like the fad would truly never come to an end.

Now, the YouTube sensation is being developed into an animated series for Nickelodeon, a rep for the network told CNN. The programming network will team up with SmartStudy (the company behind the Korean entertainment brand which created the song), to develop the original series for pre-schoolers.

“Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world,” Pam Kaufman, President, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, told CNN in a statement. “Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more Baby Shark product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans.” The song earned a spot as one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube EVER, and executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation, Ramsey Naito, rightly saw it was a great opportunity to “further explore” the "world of 'Baby Shark',” A release date for the project has not yet been announced, so parents still have time to make space their minds for new shark tunes.