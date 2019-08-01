Jeremy Lin recently spoke candidly about hitting "rock bottom," as the nine-year NBA veteran remains an unsigned free agent. During an emotional appearance in Taiwan, Lin broke down in tears when talking about how he feels like the NBA has given up on him.

Said Lin:

"In English, there's a saying and it says, 'Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up. But rock bottom seems to be getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough 'cause I feel like in some ways the NBA has given up on me."

Since then, Lin has received some support from a few former NBA players, including Kendrick Perkins, and his ex-Lakers teammate, Nick Young. Swaggy P shared his message to Lin on twitter, describing the soon-to-be 31-year old point guard as "the man" and his "Chinese homie." Additionally, Young advised Lin to bring back his dreads.

Young's tweet to Lin reads:

"It’s alot of ppl who feel the same way myself included but stay positive you have so much more to offer... you are the man bro remember that, dnt let nothing take away your joy.. my Chinese homie to many ppl love and look up to you my brotha.. but bring back the dreads"

Lin averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 assists in 74 games for the Toronto Raptors last season. Whether or not he gets another chance in the NBA, he'll still have that championship ring - just like Swaggy P.