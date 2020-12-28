Nick Young was always one of the more entertaining characters in the NBA throughout his 12-year career and while he may not be in the NBA anymore, he has still managed to stay in the public eye. Going by the nickname Swaggy P, Young has been through a lot over the years but he is still working out and seems determined to get back on the court so he can play some professional basketball.

In fact, it was reported today by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Young just signed a brand new contract for this season. Now, Young will be headed overseas to play in the Chinese Basketball Association where he will suit up for the Zhejiang Lions.

It's uncertain as to how long this contract will last although these deals are typically short term considering it is hard for American players to fully commit to playing overseas in a new country. Regardless, numerous players have gone to the CBA over the years and now, Young will get a fresh start that could prove to be quite fruitful.

Only time will tell whether or not this new venture will prove successful although for now, it is certainly looking promising.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images