This Wednesday, December 11 will mark the five-year anniversary of that infamous Los Angeles Lakers practice, during which future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant went on an epic tirade aimed at his teammates, including Nick Young and Jeremy Lin, as well as Lakers General Manager, Mitch Kupchak. You know the one I'm talking about - the "Soft Like Charmin" practice.

Ahead of the anniversary, Nick Young sat down with Uninterrupted's "Certified Buckets" podcast to relive exactly what went down during that team scrimmage. Check out Swaggy P's recollection of events in the video embedded below.

Says Young:

"It was like a testing day for Kobe to test Jeremy Lin, me, Wesley Johnson and other guys. From the start he [Kobe] was killing Jeremy Lin - I guess he wanted Jeremy Lin to be something he wasn't - he was killin' him from the start of practice, 'I don't know why we got him, why is here here, he had one good year,' talking crazy."

Young then confirmed the stories about how he yelled at Kobe, “Nobody in the world can guard me one-on-one!" to which the Black Mamba quickly replied, “Thank God I’m not from this world.”

At the time, Kobe explained to reporters (H/T LA Times), “I just challenge guys, see what happens... I’ve always believed in throwing them in the pool and then seeing if they can sink or swim.”

Scott Halleran/Getty Images