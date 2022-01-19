LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have all gotten off to some pretty slow starts this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 22-22 and while LeBron has done his best to carry the team, the roster just isn't constructed in a way that can get the job done in an effective manner. Regardless, Lakers fans are still optimistic that they can do big things this year, although it remains to be seen whether or not the playoffs will even be in their future.

One person who seems confident in this Lakers squad is none other than former Purple and Gold player Nick Young. Taking to Twitter, Young exclaimed that the Lakers are actually quite good and that once they are fully healthy, no one is going to want to play against them.

"As much as ppl talk bad about the lakers and how bad they maybe playing …. I bet no team wanna see them in the playoffs from the 1 seed to the 8 seed …. Bcuz teams click at anytime and with Bron and AD and Russ you can’t just count them out," Young said.

This hot take elicited a ton of responses, as many straight-up disagreed with the retired NBA star. As you can see below, fans were quick to tell Young that no one is scared of the Lakers right now and that come playoff time, they will be decimated by teams like the Suns and the Warriors.

