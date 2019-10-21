The 2019-20 NBA season officially tips off on Tuesday night and if you haven't yet gone on the record with your NBA Finals prediction the time is now.

Ahead of the season-opener, former NBA champion Nick Young sat down for an interview with Complex's Adam Caparell, during which he made his selection for the 2020 NBA champion and explained why he thinks the Denver Nuggets won't be as good as everyone thinks. In fact, Swaggy P says Denver is "scared of LeBron."

In addition to his thoughts about Denver, Young predicts that the Golden State Warriors will be an eighth seed, at best.

Caparell: If you have one crazy NBA prediction for the season what would that be? Young: I will say either New Orleans making the eighth seed or Denver not making the playoffs. I don’t think the Warriors going to make it this year. If they do, it’s the eighth seed. Caparell: Denver was the No. 2 seed last year in the West. To have them go from the No. 2 seed and to not making the playoffs this season that’s a hot take. Young: That could be. They’re scared of the Lakers, they’re scared of LeBron. Every time Denver played LeBron, and they get killed. They’re going to be scared of the Clippers. Caparell: Who is your champion? Young: Lakers.

Young, who won an NBA title with the Warriors during the 2017-18 campaign, appeared in just four games for the Nuggets last season before he was waived. He's currently a free agent and is prepared to officially announce his retirement if no teams come calling.

“This is pretty much like my last year, if nothing happened,” says Young, per Adam Caparell. “I’m just going to call it, it’s over. No more Swaggy P.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images