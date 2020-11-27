If you're an NBA fan with deep knowledge of the Los Angeles Lakers, then you know all about the Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell situation. Essentially, Russell exposed Young for cheating on Iggy Azalea, which led to a massive firestorm on social media, and more importantly, inside of the Lakers locker room. It was pretty well impossible for Russell to keep the trust of his teammates, and he eventually went to the Brooklyn Nets before finally landing in Minnesota.

Since the incident, Young has made light of the situation and when he's out and about, people can't help but troll him. The most recent example of this can be found in the clip below, when a man walks up to Young, immediately recognizes him, and proceeds to call him D'Angelo Russell. As you can see, Young didn't even bat an eye and even showed love to the troll.

After a quick exchange, Young and the man exchanged some daps and even took a picture together. This all occurred at what appears to be a supermarket, which ultimately makes the interaction that much funnier.

Regardless, it's always good to be able to laugh at yourself, and Young is certainly in that category. If a man called Russell, Nick Young, however, we're not so sure if it would go down the same way.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images