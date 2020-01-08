D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young have quite a bit of history. NBA fans remember their whole saga quite well as it dates back to their time on the Los Angeles Lakers. During their time as teammates, Young was infamously dating Iggy Azalea. Eventually, a video got out which showed Young allegedly acting in an unfaithful way. It was reported that this video was actually leaked by Russell who was clearly embarrassed by the whole thing. Young and the rest of the Lakers' locker room was angry with Russell and he eventually got traded.

Now, Young is getting married to his fiancé, Keonna Green. Young appears to be as happy as ever and is excited to move on to this new chapter of his life. Recently, TMZ caught up with Young and asked him an interesting question. In the video below, you can see that the cameraman wanted to know whether or not Russell would be invited to the wedding.

Young was amused by the question and simply laughed it off before getting into his car and driving off. Clearly, Young won't be having Russell around him anytime soon. Both men have moved on from the incident although it would probably be quite awkward to reunite at a wedding, of all places.

Regardless, we're glad there doesn't seem to be too much bad blood anymore.