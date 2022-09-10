Bronny James Jr. is heading into his final year at Sierra Canyon, which means next year, he can explore some very serious options before perhaps even going to the NBA. Most believe that Bronny is going to go the college route. LeBron James has always spoken about how he wishes he had the college experience, and now, he gets to impose that wisdom on his son.

Last weekend, Bronny even got to visit Ohio State with his parents. Bronny was at the football game and eventually, he got to tour the school and even don their jersey. He has yet to commit to OSU, although at this point, it seems likely that he would want to play there.





Former NBA star Nick Young believes Bronny should go a different route. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Young explained that Bronny needs to play for USC. Of course, Young is biased as he already played there. Regardless, Young made an interesting case for the school.

"Back home!" Young said. "I went there. Plus, it's in L.A., it's in California. Why leave and you already out here comfortable? Dad's here. Dad can come watch you play. Mom can come watch you play."

Bronny has some big decisions to make and we're sure he will make the right one. After all, he has the perfect role model to guide him through the process.

